Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

My Head Hurts After Seeing This Aerial Artist Gracefully Soar Through the Air by Her Hair

By Chanel Vargas
PopSugar
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever gotten a headache from a too-tight ponytail, Danila Bim's line of work may not be for you. In a display of incredible physical strength — and the longlasting power of a good conditioner — the Brazilian aerial artist suspended herself 10 feet in the air from nothing but a ring attached to her hair during an audition for America's Got Talent. "This looks like it's going to hurt," host Terry Crews said before her performance. Seated in a meditative position, Bim sucked in a deep breath before the rope connected to her hair hauled her into the air, where she proceeded to show off her impressive strength and flexibility with her graceful dance moves — no floor required.

www.popsugar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Long Hair#Hair Conditioner#William Morgan#Brazilian#Agt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy