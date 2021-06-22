My Head Hurts After Seeing This Aerial Artist Gracefully Soar Through the Air by Her Hair

If you've ever gotten a headache from a too-tight ponytail, Danila Bim's line of work may not be for you. In a display of incredible physical strength — and the longlasting power of a good conditioner — the Brazilian aerial artist suspended herself 10 feet in the air from nothing but a ring attached to her hair during an audition for America's Got Talent. "This looks like it's going to hurt," host Terry Crews said before her performance. Seated in a meditative position, Bim sucked in a deep breath before the rope connected to her hair hauled her into the air, where she proceeded to show off her impressive strength and flexibility with her graceful dance moves — no floor required.