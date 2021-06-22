Cancel
Public Safety

Thieves have been stealing truckloads of nuts, police say. The latest heist was 42,000 pounds of pistachios

By Jaclyn Peiser
Seattle Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Touchstone Pistachio Company ran through its routine audit earlier this month, something wasn’t adding up. More than 42,000 pounds of pistachios had vanished. The company soon enlisted the Sheriff’s Office in Tulare County, California, for help and on Saturday, law enforcement officials said they had found the missing nuts and arrested the thief. Police said the culprit, Alberto Montemayor, 34, was hiding the pistachios in a tractor trailer parked in a nearby parking lot and then repackaging them to sell.

www.seattletimes.com
