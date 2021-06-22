Thieves have been stealing truckloads of nuts, police say. The latest heist was 42,000 pounds of pistachios

MANTECA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Manteca for having over 300 pounds of illegal fireworks on June 25, police said. The Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post that a search warrant was conducted in the 1800 block of Pennebaker Way. Police said they found over 300 pounds of illegal fireworks as well as 20 pounds of "homemade 'M-type' fireworks." They also served another search warrant in the 900 block of Portal Avenue, where police said they saw someone buying illegal fireworks from the suspect associated with the first search warrant.