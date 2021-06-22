Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Jefferson, NY

Good Samaritans assist in rescuing 70-year-old man from drowning in Port Jefferson

Posted by 
Long Island Express
Long Island Express
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7zqA_0abNat2400
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y.) Two good Samaritans sprung into action Sunday afternoon when a 70-year-old man fell into the water and started drowning off Port Jefferson Harbor.

The man, identified as Alan Goldberg, was attempting to anchor a boat on Whitehall Beach when he slipped and fell into the water, according to police.

It was then that Frances George and his father, Karl, noticed the man in distress, swam over to him and performed CPR until Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers arrived, News 12 reports.

The officers, with the assistance of Frances and Karl George, continued CPR while transporting Goldberg to the Port Jefferson Boat Ramp. He was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to St. Charles Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The Georges, who both have some lifeguard and medical training, credited multiple other boaters and beachgoers who assisted in saving Goldberg, according to News 12.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Long Island Express

Long Island Express

Melville, NY
369
Followers
117
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay in touch with local news across Long Island with breaking news and daily updates on politics, sports, entertainment, business and more!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Jefferson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Port Jefferson, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Samaritans#Suffolk County Police#Accident#Cpr#Marine Bureau#St Charles Hospital#News 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Long Island Express

LI police accountability group calls for Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to resign

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder renames police headquarters for its first Black chief on May 11.(Nassau County Police Department) (HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.) The Long Island Advocates for Police Accountability (LIAPA) and numerous other civil rights groups have called on Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to resign, saying he does not understand "racial disparities in police practices."
Ronkonkoma, NYPosted by
Long Island Express

Ronkonkoma woman arrested for allegedly defrauding undocumented immigrants of $30K

An installation outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., demanding a Yes vote on the American Dream and Promise Act on March 17.(Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (RONKONKOMA, N.Y.) The Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced Monday the arrest of a Ronkonkoma woman who allegedly stole $30,000 from undocumented immigrants by posing as an immigration lawyer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy