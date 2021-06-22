Good Samaritans assist in rescuing 70-year-old man from drowning in Port Jefferson

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y.) Two good Samaritans sprung into action Sunday afternoon when a 70-year-old man fell into the water and started drowning off Port Jefferson Harbor.

The man, identified as Alan Goldberg, was attempting to anchor a boat on Whitehall Beach when he slipped and fell into the water, according to police.

It was then that Frances George and his father, Karl, noticed the man in distress, swam over to him and performed CPR until Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers arrived, News 12 reports.

The officers, with the assistance of Frances and Karl George, continued CPR while transporting Goldberg to the Port Jefferson Boat Ramp. He was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to St. Charles Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The Georges, who both have some lifeguard and medical training, credited multiple other boaters and beachgoers who assisted in saving Goldberg, according to News 12.