Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kent; Sussex THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN SUSSEX...KENT SOUTHEASTERN QUEEN ANNE`S...NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE...EASTERN KENT AND SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for central, northern and southern Delaware...eastern and northeastern Maryland...and southern New Jersey. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.