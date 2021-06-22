Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Delaware County in central New York North central Sullivan County in central New York * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 822 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hobart to near Hazel, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roxbury, Andes, Stamford, Margaretville, Hobart, Fleischmanns, Arkville, Livingston Manor, Dunraven and Wolf Hollow. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH