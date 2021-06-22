Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DALE...COFFEE AND WESTERN GENEVA COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 722 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Petrey to near Dozier to 13 miles southwest of River Falls to East Brewton. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Geneva, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Level Plains, Samson, New Brockton, Ariton, Lee, Clayhatchee, Kinston, Coffee Springs, Mixons Crossroads, Curtis, Carl Folsom A/p, Hooper Stage Field, Gerald and Central City.