Major League Baseball's crackdown on sticky substances begins with regular checks on pitchers Monday

First, we check in with MLB after a weekend of chaos, drama and pants. The league’s directive to enforce rules against “sticky stuff” and illegal grip aids has already seen a reduction in pitchers’ spin rates that might solve some of baseball’s bigger problems. Pitchers are not taking it in stride, and for good reason — the incentives in the past few years have been all about increasing spin rates, so while big names like Gerrit Cole will probably have the space to adjust, pitchers who have been on the margins of holding onto rotation spots are likely going to get hit hard. The midseason, haphazard spot checks are messy, but the team thinks messy is kind of OK. We’ll have to watch what happens over the rest of the season, but effectively enforcing the rules is a better option for baseball than doing more tinkering with the ball or with the dimensions of the field. Leave the mound where it is, Sara says, and leave the sunscreen at home.