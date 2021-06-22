Cancel
Economy

Tom Girardi's Law Firm Allegedly Loaned Estranged Wife Erika Girardi's Businesses Over $20 Million

By Dory Jackson
People
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Girardi's businesses have received over $20 million in loans from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's Los Angeles law firm, Girardi Keese, according to a motion filed by the bankruptcy trustee investigating Tom Girardi's assets. In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, the bankruptcy trustee says she needs to investigate "witnesses...

people.com
Erika Girardi
#Embezzlement#Lawsuits#Debtor#Abc News Originals#Rhobh
