The best PC cases for airflow generally offer unimpeded intake and exhaust, whether via mesh construction, lots of fans, or both. Even if you don't have a particularly powerful PC system, good airflow can help you achieve peak performance. And since these options are among the overall best PC cases available today, you know you'll also get something that looks great and is easy to build. The Lian Li Lancool 2 Mesh RGB might be our top pick thanks to an absolutely stacked set of features, but there are a bunch of other great PC cases if you'd like to maximize airflow across your hardware.