Cseh Named To Hungary’s Roster For 5th Olympic Games
Laszlo Cseh is giving it one more go, as the 35-year-old Hungarian swimming icon has qualified for his 5th Olympic Games. Earlier this year we wrote how 35-year-old Hungarian swimming icon Laszlo Cseh was provisionally listed as having qualified for his nation's roster for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games. Now, with the final qualification meet for Hungary having concluded, the man has indeed officially qualified for his fifth Games.