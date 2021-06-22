Cancel
The Hiten Mitsurugi-Ryu Technique From Rurouni Kenshin Explained

"Rurouni Kenshin" is the story of a samurai in the meiji era, during which time the societal role of the samurai warrior was becoming obsolete in favor of societal modernization. Kenshin Himura, the series' titular protagonist, is a former war hero who has become a wandering samurai in the series' present. However, whereas in the past he was a relentless killer, Kenshin has since renounced violence and even fights with a sword designed such that its blunt end is facing forward, rendering it less likely to seriously maim his opponents.

