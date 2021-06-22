Cancel
Netflix Hires Allure Editor in Chief Michelle Lee as VP of Editorial and Publishing

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Michelle Lee, Allure’s top editor for the last five and a half years, is joining the Netflix marketing team in a newly created editorial and publishing role. Lee announced her jump to Netflix, where she will be global VP of editorial and publishing, in an Instagram post Monday; Netflix confirmed her hire. She will lead and oversee Netflix’s team focused on social media channels, podcasts and other initiatives, including the streamer’s Queue magazine.

