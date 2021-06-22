Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Are COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant?

We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 18 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — Health experts say cases of the new Delta variant of COVID-19 are now present in nearly every state in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this variant originated in India and accounts for 10% of new cases in the United States. The...

We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
Des Moines local news

