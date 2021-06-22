WWE Championship Match Confirmed for Money in the Bank 2021
WWE opened this week's Monday Night Raw with Bobby Lashley and MVP celebrating "The All Mighty's" successful WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. But the celebration was cut short as both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their way out to ringside to start throwing toast inside the VIP Lounge. They then reminded Lashley of Kingston's pinfall victory over the champ from last month, then demanded Kingston get a legitimate shot at the title. Lashley accepted — somewhat to MVP's frustration — then called for a match with Xavier Woods later in the evening to ensure there would be no interference at the pay-per-view. Woods turned around and tossed in an extra stipulation by making it a Hell in a Cell match.comicbook.com