MINNETRISTRA, Minn. (KWCH) - Minnesota authorities say they have found the body of missing Wichita man Keegan Oyugi. The Minnetrista Police Department confirmed to the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis, WCCO, that a car found off Highway 101 in Shakopee belonged to 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi. A body was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and matched the description of Oyugi, down to the clothing he was believed to be wearing when he went missing. He is believed to have died in a single-vehicle crash south of Minneapolis.