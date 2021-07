South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a two vehicle crash in Horry County left one person dead and another injured last night. According to Trooper First Class Nick Pye, officers were sent to the area of the SC 9 bypass and Highway 66 for calls of a two vehicle fatal collision around 11:27 p.m. According to the incident report, a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling south on SC 9 bypass when a 1996 GMC pick up truck turned south onto the SC 9 bypass from Highway 66. The two vehicles collided and the driver of the Explorer was taken to the hospital while the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles.