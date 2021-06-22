This Conspiracy Theory Links Aldi's Marinara Sauce To Rao's

Now here is a healthy, delicious, carrot side dish that checks all the right boxes, courtesy of chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. What are those said boxes, you may ask? First and foremost, a dish needs to be delicious. You can check that one here pretty easily. Second, ideally, that same dish will be nutritious — check. Third, it's always a plus when your dish looks great, and this one is ready to impress guests or to really shine on your photo feed. And finally, when your dish is quick and easy, that's one more checkmark, as this easy carrot and raisin salad takes all of 10 minutes from start to finish.