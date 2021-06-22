This Conspiracy Theory Links Aldi's Marinara Sauce To Rao's
For the non-initiates, Rao's truly is good stuff. Basically says that it's the best commercially manufactured marinara sauce in a jar on the market. Period. More specifically, they joke: "Everyone that works here has daily Rao's rituals. Songs. Sayings. Handshakes. It's a cult." Ina Garten swears by it. The quality of the tomatoes, the fact that Rao's uses olive oil, and that it doesn't use preservatives — all of these things make Rao's the winner of an unbeatable mathematical equation. To quote one Twitter convert, "Rao's>> any other pasta or marinara sauce" (via Twitter).www.mashed.com