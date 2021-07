MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Summer means a decrease in blood donations and an increase in blood need. It's not just a national problem; it's an issue here in the Tennessee Valley. According to LifeSouth, the need for blood has increased this summer as more people seek medical care and have elective surgeries they put off due to the COVID pandemic. They say maintaining a stable blood supply makes sure blood is available when needed for victims of accidents, those having surgery or patients being treated for cancers and other illnesses. 17 North Alabama hospitals have also expressed concern about blood supplies as the need for blood transfusions increases.