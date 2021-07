It’s hard not to get excited for the Vikings 2021 season. This site’s owner Joe Johnson and I spoke about it last week on the VikingsTerritory Breakdown podcast. [LINK] And we will probably talk about it again before the Vikings actually play their first game—that is the fun of the offseason, examining the moves and then quickly going bullish on the hope being sold. But beware the other word that begins with bull and also contains an I and an SH. We have been here before.