Have Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Called It Quits Again?

 18 days ago
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly split once again!

According to E! News, Thompson attended Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer’s party in Los Angeles, where he was reportedly heard telling partygoers that he was single.

Another eyewitness claimed to the outlet, “Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown the majority of the night. He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning.”

On Monday, Tristan took to Twitter to seemingly address the rumors with blue cap emojis, which is often used to signify that something is a lie.

Another source close to Khloé confirmed that the breakup happened “very recently.” “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired. Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back,” the insider claimed.

“They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True but are not romantically together,” the source stressed.

The split rumors come just a day after part two of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion, in which Khloé told Andy Cohen that she was back with Tristan.

When asked if she trusted Tristan, Kardashian told Cohen, “I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out, everything comes my way. I just have to trust… I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

Khloé acknowledged all the work that Tristan put in after two cheating scandals caused them to break up. She said, “I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently. I mean, you can ask everyone. It really wasn’t an easy thing for him, but I don’t know why someone would go through all of that if they weren’t really serious.”

Of their reconciliation, Kardashian commented, “It was just this natural progression [to get back together]. I’m not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

