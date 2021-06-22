Jacob deGrom admits to changing hitting approach due to injury concerns

Jacob deGrom has been one of the league’s best hitting pitchers this year, but it sounds like that might have to change going forward. deGrom admitted that a swing in his last start aggravated his shoulder issue, and it informed his thinking in his first start since on Monday. deGrom initially planned not to swing at all, but was put in an awkward situation when he came to the plate in the second inning with runners at second and third and two out. deGrom explained that he opted to take a more conservative swing, and he ended up flying out.