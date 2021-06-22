Cancel
MLB

Jacob deGrom admits to changing hitting approach due to injury concerns

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jacob deGrom has been one of the league’s best hitting pitchers this year, but it sounds like that might have to change going forward. deGrom admitted that a swing in his last start aggravated his shoulder issue, and it informed his thinking in his first start since on Monday. deGrom initially planned not to swing at all, but was put in an awkward situation when he came to the plate in the second inning with runners at second and third and two out. deGrom explained that he opted to take a more conservative swing, and he ended up flying out.

Jacob Degrom
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game under these Mets conditions

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom wryly suggested Tuesday that he hasn’t been selected to the National League All-Star team yet, so maybe he doesn’t face much of a choice after all. But should the pitcher charting one of the best seasons in modern baseball history get chosen to the July 13...
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom, Fernando Tatis Jr. engaged in NL MVP duel

LAS VEGAS — With bat flips and a home-run trot highlighted by a dance around the third turn, Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. enjoys putting on a show in a game forever resistant to showboating. But times do change, and even many old-school purists are beginning to embrace Tatis’ flair.
MLBNew York Post

A deeper look into Jacob deGrom’s ‘ridiculous’ Mets season

Jacob deGrom was actually just getting warmed up when he pitched to a 0.66 ERA this year in spring training. The real season began for the Mets on April 5, and the right-hander has continued manhandling opponents with his 100-mph fastball and filthy slider. He will take a 0.50 ERA and a 30-inning scoreless streak to the mound for his Saturday start against the Phillies. Over his past 21 innings pitched, he has allowed just five hits and struck out 35, and his place as the game’s best pitcher is unquestioned.
MLBsanantoniopost.com

After 20-run outburst, Braves face Mets and Jacob deGrom

The Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 20-2 on Wednesday night, the second time this season the Braves have scored 20 runs and the first time they've ever done it against the Mets. It might have been a good idea to save a few of those runs for Thursday...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets turn to Jacob deGrom on heels of split with Phillies

The New York Mets have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their last 11 games. Fortunately, their best pitcher -- and arguably best hitter -- will be on the mound and in the lineup Saturday afternoon. New York's Jacob deGrom looks to continue his dominance when he faces...
MLBwmleader.com

Mets fall to Braves on night Jacob deGrom is mortal

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom became mortal for a few minutes Thursday night, just enough time to bury the Mets in the kind of hole their floundering lineup is often incapable of escaping. Dominic Smith eventually got the Mets back to level ground, but the mojo was short-lived. Seth Lugo’s misguided...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: What Jacob deGrom means to me and fellow Mets fans

Jun 14, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) kneels as he fields ground balls at shortstop during batting practice before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports. Never in my wildest dreams as...
MLBNY Daily News

Jacob deGrom doesn’t get hit with the L, but Braves make him bleed in first inning

From the very first batter he faced, it was clear that Thursday night would not be a typical Jacob deGrom day. If not for some late inning heroics to tie the game, he would have gotten a loss, but Dom Smith’s first multi-homer game flipped that script. Instead, the loss went to Seth Lugo, whose costly and foolish error sparked the Braves’ 4-3 walkoff win.
MLBaudacy.com

Jacob deGrom showed resiliency after rare early hiccup

It didn’t look like Jacob deGrom’s night on Thursday, as the ace was uncharacteristically knocked around in the first inning against the Braves. A triple, a single and a two-run home run gave Atlanta a 3-0 lead after deGrom had recorded just one out. Before the first inning was over, the Mets ace had allowed more runs in a game than he had all season.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets’ Jacob deGrom named National League Pitcher of the Month

Jacob deGrom just keeps on crossing new milestones this season. This time around, deGrom has been named National League Pitcher of the Month — his second award of the season. Across five starts for the Mets in June, deGrom went 3-0 with 40 strikeouts, just four walks and a 0.67...
WWENew York Post

Jacob deGrom caught on camera wrestling on field in Mets fans’ nightmare

Before Tuesday’s game in Atlanta, MLB Network’s Ballpark Cam caught the Mets’ ace partaking in a wrestling match with an unidentified member of the Mets in the outfield. DeGrom pinned the person to the ground while a third person emphatically smacked the grass to signal a pinfall victory for deGrom.
Daily News

For once, Jacob deGrom has a little luck on his side

There is a special little hum around Citi Field on the days No. 48 is due to take the mound. What record will be broken today? What history will be made? Fans are not wasting time at the concession stands. No, they are in their seats well before the first pitch, well before any players are on the field. Fans start hollering at the very first glimpse of his jersey, when he’s walking from the ...
MLBchatsports.com

Jacob deGrom is the perfect answer to forget about a 20-2 loss

Jun 26, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports. Losing 20-2 as the New York Mets did on Wednesday is tough. It’s a sign of the poor offense, inconsistent pitching, and sometimes absent-minded defense. Having it done against a rival like the Atlanta Braves makes it hurt even more. Never fear. The perfect answer is here. His name is Jacob deGrom.
FanSided

Video: Luis Urias makes Jacob deGrom look human with leadoff homer

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias wasted no time in taking Jacob deGrom for a ride on Thursday in the top of the first. Believe it or not, Jacob deGrom isn’t perfect after all. The New York Mets ace made that much clear on Wednesday afternoon going up against the Milwaukee Brewers, the club which is in first place of the NL Central.

