Basketball Twitter has had its hands full this week with a back and forth between Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen and future HOFer (and Maryland native) Kevin Durant. Here’s how it all started: in an interview with GQ published earlier this week, Pippen criticized Durant for not being able to take his Brooklyn Nets squad to the Eastern Conference Finals. Pippen compared Durant to LeBron James and argued that James would’ve been able to accomplish what Durant was unable to.