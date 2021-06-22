Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Western Clinton, Western Essex by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Western Clinton; Western Essex A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL CLINTON...EASTERN ESSEX...WESTERN ADDISON AND WESTERN CHITTENDEN COUNTIES At 819 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Willsboro to near Schroon Lake. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, South Burlington, Burlington, Vergennes, Middlebury, Moriah, Willsboro, Crown Point, Westport, Elizabethtown, Schroon Lake, Orwell, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Addison, Shoreham, Shelburne, Charlotte and Waltham.alerts.weather.gov