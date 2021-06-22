Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Rutland, Orange, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Orange; Western Rutland; Windsor A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ORANGE SOUTHEASTERN ADDISON...NORTHERN RUTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 818 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Castleton, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rutland, Castleton, Rutland City, Bethel, Rochester, Poultney, Chittenden, Fair Haven, West Rutland, Goshen, West Castleton, Hancock, Hubbardton, Poultney Village, Stockbridge, Proctor, Brandon, Pittsfield, Pittsford and Royalton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov