MEDFIELD — The Medfield baseball team got its first taste of postseason pressure on Friday. Turns out it suits the palate quite nicely. Jack Goodman blasted a mammoth two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to put the No. 3 Warriors ahead and Matt Donahue made it stand up with his second scoreless inning of relief in a 5-4 victory over No. 7 Dedham, lifting them into the Div. 3 South final.