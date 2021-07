The center position is back. For many years the NBA has been focused on guards or forwards who played like guards. We may be seeing a kind of big man renaissance in the league before our eyes. We just had a center win MVP for the first time since Shaq won it in the 1999-2000 season. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are at the forefront of the center renaissance. They are two of the top players in the league. There are many other talented centers in the league and maybe some of these prospects can join that elite group.