Wayne State receives NIH grant for undergraduate training program in biomedical sciences
Researchers at Wayne State University recently received a nearly $1.97 million grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health for the T34 program, Maximizing Access to Research Careers (MARC). This five-year program will continue Wayne State's successful and long-standing undergraduate training program in the biomedical sciences, which was led by Joseph C. Dunbar, Ph.D., professor of physiology and director of medical student research and innovation in Wayne State's School of Medicine.www.news-medical.net