Wayne State receives NIH grant for undergraduate training program in biomedical sciences

Popular interdisciplinary field to become an official Center for Computing & Data Sciences course of study this fall. There’s a new major at Boston University, and it’s designed to equip students with the analytical and computational skills that are now necessary for success in almost every field, from science and engineering to arts and humanities. Starting this fall, undergraduates will be able to declare data science (DS) as a major. Drawing on various topics in traditional STEM disciplines, the new Data Science BS Degree program, offered by the Faculty of Computing & Data Sciences (CDS), provides students with the foundational knowledge and practical training in algorithmic and statistical data analysis, machine learning, and software engineering—crucial competencies in a world increasingly defined by computation, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI).