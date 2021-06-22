Cancel
New broadband map further highlights digital segregation in Buffalo and WNY

2 On Your Side
 18 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is a digitally segregated city. Western New York is a digitally segregated region. Accepting these realities is the first step to the road to recovery. But in truth, the situation is that the problem of digital equity and broadband access won’t be solved within the next five years. Ten years is possible according to several engineers, experts, and observers of the situation in the region.

