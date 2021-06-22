New broadband map further highlights digital segregation in Buffalo and WNY

Whether it’s for online schooling, work meetings, paying bills, ordering goods and services, watching streaming services or just keeping in touch with friends, the internet has become an essential part of life for most of the world. Those in more densely populated areas often take internet service for granted, not realizing that many individuals in rural communities may not have the same access. That’s why McKean County Commissioners Tom Kreiner, Carol Duffy and Cliff Lane were pleased to announce the completion of a new fixed wireless broadband network that will enable SkyPacket to serve rural sections of the county immediately.