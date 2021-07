How far can Denmark go? An emphatic, 4–0 victory over Wales on Saturday means it has reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2020, where it will play either the Netherlands or Czech Republic in Baku, Azerbaijan. Perhaps that is no more than was anticipated after the draw, but what was not expected was the sense of momentum behind Kasper Hjulmand’s side—which is all the more extraordinary given it was just two weeks ago that its players stood around their teammate, Christian Eriksen, after he had suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.