Lung tumors are divided into various types, such as small cell lung cancer, adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Many rare tumor types and sub-types also exist. This diversity hampers reliable rapid diagnostic methods in everyday clinical practice. In addition to histological typing, the tumor samples also need to be comprehensively examined for certain changes at a DNA level. "Detecting one of these mutations is important key information that influences both the prognosis and further therapeutic decisions," says co-author Professor Reinhard Büttner, head of the Institute of General Pathology and Pathological Anatomy at University Hospital Cologne.