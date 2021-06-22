Cancel
It's time to go back out in the world, but I have no idea how to dress.

By Katie Friel
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, I went to the mall. After months of working from home, the past few weeks has seen an uptick in events, dinner parties, networking coffees, and even a quick trip to New York. And while I've perfected the Zoom look (business on the top, party on the bottom), when it comes to seeing friends and colleagues in person, my wardrobe is firmly, desperately stuck in 2019. I need new clothes, and based on the number of people shopping alongside me on Saturday morning, so does everyone else.

www.chron.com
