Cerence CEO on how semiconductor shortage has impacted business

Rich Hume, Chief Executive Officer of Tech Data. Whether you are launching rovers to Mars or simply programing your coffee maker, semiconductors make modern life possible. In fact, as the "brains of modern electronics," all microchips and transistors are made of semiconductor material. A car can have over 3,000 chips, controlling nearly all aspects of the machine from the absolutely necessary (brakes, steering, battery management) to powering modern conveniences (GPS, climate control, wireless music). LG Electronics, for example, uses 1,000 different types of chips across all of their home appliances, from washing machines to refrigerators.