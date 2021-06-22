Re: This seems pretty reckless. He is a great player too.

I just sit here wondering, "just how stupid does one have to be, knowing you're a "spotlight gathering" guy, and doing something that will bring any little thing (not saying this is little or big) into the spotlight, and you go and make a really stupid decision like that? I'm not saying whether having the item was bad, or good, but why let it be part of an equation that potentially constricts the image and potential of your future, much less the futures of the entire franchise that bet on you? Also, please consider that this young man has gone to college somewhere, so he should be somewhat smarter than many others who do stupid things. Enough vent from "old Duga", but it really is hard to fix stupid. Is he a coot? That might answer many ?'s.