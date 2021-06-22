S.F. Mayor Breed vetoes free Muni, but one supervisor says he may take it to the voters
In a rare excise of her veto power, Mayor London Breed shot down legislation that would have allowed all San Franciscans to ride Muni for free between July 1 and Sept. 30. The Board of Supervisors approved the program last month, despite opposition from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which runs Muni. Breed warned that she intended to veto the program immediately after it passed.www.sfchronicle.com