Dallas' Sha'Carri Richardson wins the 100-meter final at the US Track and Field Olympic Trials, qualifies for Tokyo

Sha'Carri Richardson wins the Women's 100 Meter final at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By Madelyn Edwards

(EUGENE, Ore.) Dallas’ Carter High School alumna Sha’Carri Richardson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after she placed first in the women’s 100-meter final on Saturday, The Dallas Morning News reports .

Richardson, 21, finished her race in 10.86 seconds on the Hayward Field track at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.

After her win, Richardson ran into the stands to hug her grandma, Betty Harp. Becoming an Olympic sprinter has been Richardson’s goal ever since she was 9 years old.

“Being able to cross the finish line and running up to the steps, knowing I’m an Olympian now, it just felt amazing,” Richardson said. “Honestly, that probably felt better than winning the race itself -- being able to just hold her after becoming an Olympian.”

During her time at Carter High School, Richardson was named UIL state champion nine times in the 100 meters and 200 meters, relays and team competitions. She also went on to set NCAA records while representing LSU in 2019 and has participated in professional sports ever since.

At first, Richardson’s family disagreed with her decision to leave LSU and wanted her to stay to complete her education and continue her track training. But since then, Richardson has continued to win competitively.

“My baby’s going to get far,” Harp said. “She’s going to get a long way with this running.”

The 100-meter rounds in the Tokyo Olympics start July 30, and Richardson is looking for an Olympic win.