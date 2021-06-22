Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas' Sha'Carri Richardson wins the 100-meter final at the US Track and Field Olympic Trials, qualifies for Tokyo

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OyYu_0abNS3RN00
Sha'Carri Richardson wins the Women's 100 Meter final at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By Madelyn Edwards

(EUGENE, Ore.) Dallas’ Carter High School alumna Sha’Carri Richardson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after she placed first in the women’s 100-meter final on Saturday, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Richardson, 21, finished her race in 10.86 seconds on the Hayward Field track at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.

After her win, Richardson ran into the stands to hug her grandma, Betty Harp. Becoming an Olympic sprinter has been Richardson’s goal ever since she was 9 years old.

“Being able to cross the finish line and running up to the steps, knowing I’m an Olympian now, it just felt amazing,” Richardson said. “Honestly, that probably felt better than winning the race itself -- being able to just hold her after becoming an Olympian.”

During her time at Carter High School, Richardson was named UIL state champion nine times in the 100 meters and 200 meters, relays and team competitions. She also went on to set NCAA records while representing LSU in 2019 and has participated in professional sports ever since.

At first, Richardson’s family disagreed with her decision to leave LSU and wanted her to stay to complete her education and continue her track training. But since then, Richardson has continued to win competitively.

“My baby’s going to get far,” Harp said. “She’s going to get a long way with this running.”

The 100-meter rounds in the Tokyo Olympics start July 30, and Richardson is looking for an Olympic win.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
644
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Dallas, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Carter High School#Olympian#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAPosted by
The Dallasite

Jason Kidd, Nico Harrison fill Dallas Mavericks leadership roles

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Inductee Jason Kidd on September 8, 2018 in Uncasville, Connecticut.(David Surowiecki/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (DALLAS) The Dallas Mavericks have named the new head coach and general manager — NBA coach and former player Jason Kidd as head coach and Nike executive Nico Harrison as general manager — Texas Metro News reports.

Comments / 2

Community Policy