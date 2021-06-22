Retail workers are quitting at record rates for higher-paying work: ‘My life isn’t worth a dead-end job’
Retail workers, drained from the pandemic and empowered by a strengthening job market, are leaving jobs like never before. Americans are ditching their jobs by the millions, and retail is leading the way with the largest increase in resignations of any sector. Some 649,000 retail workers put in their notice in April, the industry’s largest one-month exodus since the Labor Department began tracking such data more than 20 years ago.www.seattletimes.com