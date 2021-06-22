Drinking coffee of any type cuts risk for liver problems, study says

Have you ever heard the saying, “my heart skipped a beat?” Well, it’s a real thing and it’s not particularly good. Known medically as atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, the condition causes the heart to beat irregularly and less efficiently, leading to an estimated 750,000 hospitalizations a year in the US. While the cause of this most common form of heart arrhythmia is unknown (I hypothesize it’s the result of listening to too much prog rock with all its wacky time signatures), many, including the American Heart Association, have suggested that it may be coffee, at least in part. But one new study says that's all wrong.