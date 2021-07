LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is mourning the death of well-known photographer Bud Dorsey — a pioneer, mentor and leader in the city's African American community. If something important was happening, or a big name was in town, Dorsey was there. After receiving a camera from a relative in the 1950s, Dorsey started making deals with local photographers — sweeping floors at a local portrait studio in exchange for tips on how to develop film.