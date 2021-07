WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security is extending restrictions on nonessential travel across the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico through Aug. 21 in a continued effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions, which were originally put in place in March 2020 and extended several times since, apply to “non-essential travel” across the borders. American citizens, lawful permanent residents and people traveling for medical purposes, school or work are exempt from the restrictions.