Gov. Spencer Cox pleaded with unvaccinated Utahns to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday as the state experiences a surge in cases and braces for the holiday weekend. State health officials reported a seven-day average of 384 coronavirus cases per day this week, up from 324 cases per day last week and 213 cases per day last month. Many of the new cases are made up of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which Cox said is “more transmissible” than the original virus strain.