Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Squid in space; for NASA research

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HONOLULU — Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in space for study. The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid were raised at the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory and were blasted into space earlier this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station. Researcher Jamie Foster, who...

www.al.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AL.com

AL.com

110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Honolulu, HI
Business
State
Florida State
Local
Hawaii Industry
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Industry
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Research#Squid#Hawaiian#Spacex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Industry
News Break
Mars
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Image: Lunar hardware delivered to NASA Goddard

A new instrument that will fly to the moon has been delivered to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS), led by Principal Investigator Dr. Barbara Cohen at NASA Goddard, was built and tested in collaboration with the European Space Agency, The Open University and RAL Space in the United Kingdom, and delivered to NASA Goddard in late June.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

What Will ESA's EnVision Learn at Venus?

ESA’s EnVision mission to Venus adds to the growing number of spacecraft investigating our sister planet. How will they work together to understand our sister planet?. When the European Space Agency announced that the EnVision orbiter would head to Venus in the early 2030s, the mission became the third in a new crop of spacecraft soon to be bound for our sister planet. NASA's recently selected DAVINCI+ and VERITAS missions are due to launch later this decade.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Space Lasers Discover New Lakes Under Antarctic Ice

NASA’s ICESat-2 Map Antarctic Meltwater Lakes With Astonishing Precision. From above, the Antarctic Ice Sheet might look like a calm, perpetual ice blanket that has covered Antarctica for millions of years. But the ice sheet can be thousands of meters deep at its thickest, and it hides hundreds of meltwater lakes where its base meets the continent’s bedrock. Deep below the surface, some of these lakes fill and drain continuously through a system of waterways that eventually drain into the ocean.
Aerospace & DefenseYuma Daily Sun

First Take: NASA tackles odd problem - doing laundry in space

Scientists have worked out a lot of the kinks of space travel. They’ve figured out how to keep astronauts fed, healthy and in shape. They’ve solved the challenges of sleeping in space and using the bathroom. But apparently, there’s still at least one challenge yet to be solved: doing laundry.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Snowball Earth: Changes in Earth's Orbit Enabled The Emergence Of Complex Life

Thick Snowball Earth glacial deposits exposed in Tillite Gorge, Arkaroola, South Australia CREDIT University of Southampton. Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that changes in Earth's orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. The...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

NASA's Mars helicopter captures these amazing color photos

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has completed its ninth and most challenging flight, breaking records along the way. The helicopter captured dozens of photos of the Red Planet’s surface, including several high definition color photos. ”When scientists can get those images of that contact early, we can start the science process...
Aerospace & DefensePlanetary Society

VIPER, NASA’s Moon resource mapper

NASA is launching the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, in 2023 to map water on the Moon’s south pole. VIPER’s findings will pave the way for future lunar habitats while also providing insights into the history and origin of water in the solar system. VIPER is different from...
Astronomycoolhunting.com

NASA Research Suggests Possible Life on Saturn’s Moon

NASA has found large amounts of methane wafting within plumes from Saturn’s sixth-largest moon, Enceladus, suggesting that life may exist within its “subsurface sea.” This evidence was discovered thanks to the Cassini spacecraft, which also discovered dihydrogen and carbon dioxide molecules there. Scientists believe the methane is produced biologically, rather than through a geochemical process. Thus, Régis Ferrière, an associate professor at the University of Arizona’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, wonders: “Could Earth-like microbes that ‘eat’ the dihydrogen and produce methane explain the surprisingly large amount of methane detected by Cassini?” Read more about the evidence at Space.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Scientists Using Green Bank Telescope Accidentally Discover Gigantic Galactic Structure in Space

Scientists and astronomers using the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Telescope (GBT) in West Virginia accidentally stumbled upon a massive, previously unknown structure in the Milky Way galaxy. Not everything is visible to the naked eye in our galaxy, as this discovery was made using radio spectrum, thanks to the telescope’s high level of sensitivity. The structure is composed of molecular gas and extends far into the distant parts of the Milky Way galaxy. Read more for a news segment and additional information.
Sciencemsu.edu

MSU geographer leads research in carbon uptake mapping

When we boil climate change down to its root cause, we understand that as more carbon dioxide is released than can be absorbed by Earth's land and water, the extra carbon dioxide builds up in the atmosphere, absorbing energy. In turn, this energy warms the atmosphere and enables it to hold more water vapor, causing global climate change. And it's no secret that changes in climate and weather impact ecosystems and the people who rely on them.
AstronomyPhys.org

Curiosity rover finds patches of rock record erased, revealing clues

A new paper enriches scientists' understanding of where the rock record preserved or destroyed evidence of Mars' past and possible signs of ancient life. Today, Mars is a planet of extremes—it's bitterly cold, has high radiation, and is bone-dry. But billions of years ago, Mars was home to lake systems that could have sustained microbial life. As the planet's climate changed, one such lake—in Mars' Gale Crater—slowly dried out. Scientists have new evidence that supersalty water, or brines, seeped deep through the cracks, between grains of soil in the parched lake bottom and altered the clay mineral-rich layers beneath.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA Captures Images of the Massive Siberia Wildfires from Space

Northeastern Russia has been experiencing record-breaking heat and drought, resulting in hundreds of intense wildfires throughout the taiga forests of Siberia. NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on Suomi NPP captured amazing natural-color images of large clouds of smoke enveloping the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), while satellite data indicates several small fires burned intermittently in the area for weeks. Read more for a video and additional pictures.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

ISSRDC to Feature Session on Next Decade of Space Station Research Moderated by Space News’ Jeff Foust

The 10th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) will feature a session looking at the future of the orbiting laboratory. The session, “The Next Decade of ISS Research,” will include representatives from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory, and NASA, as well as international collaborators, all of whom are instrumental in the evaluation of research priorities in space. The session will be moderated by Jeff Foust, senior science writer at Space News, who led a discussion at last year’s ISSRDC that was focused on research priorities and opportunities available through the ISS National Lab. ISSRDC, which is hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, NASA, and the American Astronautical Society, will be held virtually August 3-5.
Sciencedailygalaxy.com

Darwin’s Dice –“Origin of Life was Non-Biological”

“Modern metabolism has a precursor, a template, that was non-biological,” says biochemist Greg Springsteen at Furman University. “The Tape of Evolution Would Probably Arise Again in Distant Worlds”. Biologist Charles Cockell, author of The Physics of Life, said that rerun the tape of evolution, and DNA, RNA, ATP, “the Krebs...
Aerospace & Defenseelpasoheraldpost.com

NASA satellites aid vegetation research at NMSU

While rangelands and NASA may seem like an unlikely pair, Lara Prihodko, a college associate professor of animal and range sciences at New Mexico State University, is currently working on two projects featuring the collaboration. Prihodko and other researchers from NMSU’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences have turned to satellites to learn more about Earth’s vegetation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy