Squid in space; for NASA research

The 10th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) will feature a session looking at the future of the orbiting laboratory. The session, “The Next Decade of ISS Research,” will include representatives from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory, and NASA, as well as international collaborators, all of whom are instrumental in the evaluation of research priorities in space. The session will be moderated by Jeff Foust, senior science writer at Space News, who led a discussion at last year’s ISSRDC that was focused on research priorities and opportunities available through the ISS National Lab. ISSRDC, which is hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, NASA, and the American Astronautical Society, will be held virtually August 3-5.