Summer Virtual Story Times

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Visit the Dexter District Library from your living room! Summer Story Time for ages five and under will be offered on Tuesdays at 10:30 am on our DDL facebook page from June 22 to August 10. Everyone is welcome to join Ms. Krista for a fun morning of picture, pop-up and interactive books, flannel-board stories, songs, puppets, finger plays and other activities that encourage a love of reading. Registration is not required.