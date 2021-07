On the morning of June 18th, 2020 the citizens of Decatur, Georgia woke up to find a piece of their history missing. The 30 foot stone obelisk, erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908 was placed in front of the Decatur Courthouse Square to commemorate the fallen soldiers and sailors of the Confederacy. On June 10th a petition was filed by the Decatur City Attorney requesting the removal of the Confederate Monument on the Decatur Courthouse Square. Two days later, without an opportunity for anyone to file an intervention or even be heard, Judge Clarence Seeliger issued an order to remove the statue.