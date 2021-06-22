Suspect in slaying of ‘smart, loving’ woman surrenders to Dallas police; boys at center of Amber Alert found safe

A man who police suspect fatally shot a 20-year-old woman in South Dallas this week surrendered himself to authorities early Tuesday. Curtis Everett Jeter II, 24, was charged with murder in connection with the slaying of Hope Janicenassia Hensley, Dallas police said. He was booked into the Dallas County jail just after 5 a.m. His bail amount had not been set, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.