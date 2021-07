Five people have been arrested in connection with the killing of an Italian man who was lynched by a mob of 600 villagers for allegedly murdering a homeless man in a rural Honduran village.On Thursday, Italian national Giorgio Scanu was attacked with sticks, stones and machetes at his home in the village of Santa Ana de Yusguare, in Honduras’s southern department of Choluteca, 80 km south of Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital.Police reports based on complaints from local residents allege that the 65-year-old Italian man beat Juan de Dios Flores, a 78-year-old homeless man, to death for damaging ornamental plants in...