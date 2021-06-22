Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Flags ordered to half-staff Tuesday

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXOSV_0abNOj5g00

The flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Tues., June 22, 2021, in honor of former State Representative Ann Hraychuck, who died June 6 at the age of 69.

Hraychuck was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2006 where she served two terms representing Wisconsin’s 28th Assembly District. She was the first woman elected to the 28th Assembly District and served as the Majority Caucus Secretary. Prior to her election to the State Assembly, Hraychuck dedicated 32 years of service to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, serving as Polk County Sheriff from 2001 to 2006. She also served as a sensitive crimes investigator, law enforcement educator and trainer for the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and received the “In The Line of Duty” Medal of Valor. As an avid hunter and angler, Hraychuck was the first woman to be elected as president of the Polk County Sportsmen’s Club.

In a media release, Gov. Tony Evers called Hraychuck a kind, compassionate and dynamic person who was deeply committed to her family, friends, colleagues and neighbors.

“Her loss will surely leave a hole in her community and in the hearts of those who knew her,” Evers said. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I offer my deepest condolences to her husband, David, her entire family and loved ones, and the Polk County community.”

A private memorial service will be held June 22 in Balsam Lake.

Executive Order #125 is available here, and is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tues., June 22, 2021.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, WI
Polk County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Balsam Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Of Wisconsin#The State Assembly#Polk County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Michael Puerner named Marathon Co. Corporation Counsel

Michael Puerner will succeed Scott Corbett as Marathon County Corporation Counsel effective Aug. 1, Administrator Lance Leonhard announced on Friday. Corbett was recently elected as a Marathon County Circuit Judge, creating the corporation counsel vacancy. Puerner has served as deputy corporation counsel for the county since August 2016. Prior to...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

No action yet on joint diversity efforts

City and county officials on Thursday agreed to continue their discussions on the need for a joint body on diversity efforts but took no official action, after members differed on the path forward. A joint meeting between City of Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee (LFC) and Marathon County’s Diversity Affairs...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Wisconsin road construction update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties. Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Colby would be official Wisconsin cheese under bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In cheese-obsessed Wisconsin, which proudly touts itself as America’s Dairyland, the dairy cow is the official domestic animal, milk is the official state beverage and cheese is the official dairy product. But believe it or not, in a state that produces more cheese than any other...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau police enforce fireworks laws over holiday weekend

Wausau Police responded to dozens of fireworks complaints over the July 4 holiday weekend, resulting in 17 citations for local residents. For those who enjoy fireworks, it’s a summer treat that helps celebrate an important milestone in our nation’s history. But annoyed dog owners, veterans with PTSD, shift workers, parents with sleeping babies and light sleepers probably can’t do much but hope that whatever excess supply is present dries up soon after the holiday is over.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, July 6

Christopher and Monica Liss announce the birth of their daughter Raegan Yvonne, born at 12:25 a.m. June 30, 2021. Raegan weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Robert Oemig and Kassidy Hipke announce the birth of their son Theon Warrik, born at 6:33 p.m. July 1, 2021. Theon weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

3 killed in northern Wisconsin house fire; 3 escape blaze

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a house fire Monday morning in the northern Wisconsin town of Ashland. The Ashland Police Department said firefighters and police responded shortly after 9:30 a.m., when they discovered that three people had escaped the burning house. Three bodies were later found inside.
PoliticsPosted by
WausauPilot

Is it time to ban all individuals from shooting off fireworks?

Another Fourth of July is here, the time for backyard barbecues, picnics, cookouts, parades, swimming and fireworks. One of those Independence Day pastimes, however, stands apart: fireworks. They’re a somewhat controversial topic in the US and are covered by a patchwork of different laws. Delaware, Massachusetts and New Jersey all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy