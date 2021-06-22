Flags ordered to half-staff Tuesday

The flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Tues., June 22, 2021, in honor of former State Representative Ann Hraychuck, who died June 6 at the age of 69.

Hraychuck was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2006 where she served two terms representing Wisconsin’s 28th Assembly District. She was the first woman elected to the 28th Assembly District and served as the Majority Caucus Secretary. Prior to her election to the State Assembly, Hraychuck dedicated 32 years of service to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, serving as Polk County Sheriff from 2001 to 2006. She also served as a sensitive crimes investigator, law enforcement educator and trainer for the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and received the “In The Line of Duty” Medal of Valor. As an avid hunter and angler, Hraychuck was the first woman to be elected as president of the Polk County Sportsmen’s Club.

In a media release, Gov. Tony Evers called Hraychuck a kind, compassionate and dynamic person who was deeply committed to her family, friends, colleagues and neighbors.

“Her loss will surely leave a hole in her community and in the hearts of those who knew her,” Evers said. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I offer my deepest condolences to her husband, David, her entire family and loved ones, and the Polk County community.”

A private memorial service will be held June 22 in Balsam Lake.

Executive Order #125 is available here, and is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tues., June 22, 2021.