Powell says economy growing rapidly, inflation up ‘notably’

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The economy is growing at a healthy clip, and that has accelerated inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says in written testimony to be delivered Tuesday at a congressional oversight hearing. Still, Powell reiterated his view that inflation’s recent jump to a 13-year high would prove temporary.

