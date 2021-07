Since returning from injury this year, Durant has reminded people of why he belongs in the discussion and that was capped off by an unbelievable performance in the playoffs that led many to proclaim him the best player in the NBA today. But not everyone agrees with that assessment. NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen was recently interviewed by Tyler R. Tynes of GQ Magazine and discussed why he still views James ahead of Durant: "It's not an individual game, you can't go into basketball and beat no...