In an interesting turn of events, the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe is more traditionally BMW looking than all of the brand’s other recent vehicles. While other Bimmers were designed with radical departures from BMW’s classic design language, the new 2er is refreshingly old-school. In fact, there are a lot of design cues that harken back to the BMW 2002, the original pre-cursor to the 2 Series. However, it still has some new and interesting design elements that some BMW purists might find offensive. So let’s break down the new 2er’s design to see how well it works. Or doesn’t work.