Orlando City faces San Jose Earthquakes for first full capacity home match

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 18 days ago

Orlando City springs back into action against San Jose on Tuesday just three days after notching a win over Toronto in front of no fans on Saturday.

The Lions (4-1-3, 15), who moved up into second place in the Eastern Conference, will take the pitch again for the first full-capacity crowd at Exploria Stadium since the onset of the pandemic.

Coach Oscar Pareja said the team feels more prepared for these back-to-back games after the crunched schedule of the 2020 season.

“It’s a quick turn for the boys and we already visualized that,” Pareja said. “We need to turn the page quick and prepare for San Jose and be present in the game like we always demand the players.”

The last time the Lions faced San Jose in August 2019, they were a markedly different team. The scoreline reflected that disparity — a 3-0 loss on the road at the start of an eight-game winless streak as the Lions crashed out of playoff contention.

Barely four months later, Pareja was announced as the team’s new coach, marking a successful new era for the club.

It will be a different Lions team taking the pitch on Tuesday, but the team expects a similar intensity from the San Jose attack.

“Last time we played San Jose was at their place and they were very good,” defender Kyle Smith said. “So I expect a hard game. They have veteran players and I know their attack is good.”

The Quakes will also pose a new challenge for Pareja, who hasn’t faced San Jose as an MLS coach since May 2017. This will be the first time the coach has faced manager Matías Almeyda in San Jose, where he honed an energetic — and often chaotic — style of play centered around attackers such as MLS veteran Chris Wondolowski.

Although this style has become a brand for the team, Pareja said he’s noticed it develop over recent seasons.

“They have a particular way to play,” Pareja said. “I think that has been softened and it’s not as [rigid] as it was before.”

San Jose has struggled to start the season, currently stuck in a five-game winless skid that began in early May. Although the team has scored as many goals (11) as the Lions, the Quakes’ defense has been porous, allowing 12 goals in the opening nine games of the year.

For the Lions, the match will be a defensive test for both sides. The team unlocked its scoring against Toronto on Saturday, with Tesho Akindele, Luis Nani and Júnior Urso finding the net in a 3-2 win.

Striker Daryl Dike also made his first appearance since going on loan to Barnsley, providing surges of attacking skill that challenged the Toronto backline. As the star returns to play in front of Orlando City fans for the first time since 2020, the Lions could be set for another high-production night of offense.

The Lions, however, are also striving to return to their previous defensive stability from the start of the season. Orlando City allowed just two goals in the first six games of the season — one came from a penalty kick and the other resulted from a backline turnover.

But the team has since allowed four goals in the past two games, which included the team’s first loss of the season against the New York Red Bulls.

Pareja took responsibility for that loss, saying he didn’t assemble a roster assertive enough to counter the challenges the Red Bulls created.

Against San Jose, the coach plans to return his team to its prior defensive ruthlessness.

“Something that we are bold with the players [about] is that we want to defend well,” Pareja said. “The games that we have had — as you guys call it, a clean sheet — is relevant for us. It is important.”

Goalkeeper Brandon Austin will be a critical piece of that defensive stand. The Tottenham-loan product made his MLS debut against Toronto in the stead of starter Pedro Gallese, who is representing Peru in the Copa América this week.

Midfielder Sebas Méndez is also playing in the Copa América for Ecuador, creating a test for the team’s depth at defensive midfield among Andrés Perea, Uri Rosell and Joey DeZart.

After playing every minute of the season, defender Smith is expected to continue playing at right back as starter Ruan continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

With only two days between games, the Lions are managing loads and could rotate players into the lineup. Midfielder Mauricio Pereyra remains questionable after leaving Saturday’s match with a rolled ankle; his potential absence from the roster would leave a major hole in the team’s attack.

Regardless of which players take the pitch, Austin said the players are focused on delivering a result to supporters as they return to full capacity at Exploria Stadium.

“It’s gonna mean a lot, especially to have full capacity of the fans and have them back in the stadium, which we haven’t had since COVID started,” Austin said. “That’s just gonna give us the extra boost, the extra energy to get through the game and give our best performance.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

